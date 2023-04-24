Don Lemon fired from CNN following allegations he mistreated female colleagues





Don Lemon has been fired from his role as an anchor at CNN, he announced Monday, April 24.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

The news comes after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career at CNN.

Also, earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said that the network and Lemon have “parted ways,” according to a memo provided to NBC News Monday.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”