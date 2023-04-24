Evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan begins Tuesday – NEMA





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said it will commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from Sudan on Tuesday, April 25.

NEMA said the evacuation will be done via road from Khartoum to Cairo in Egypt. Plans have been made to evacuate about 2,650 to 2,800 people first including students, embassy staff and their families.

NEMA’s Director of Special Duties, Dr. Onimode Bandele who disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television, said;

“The truth is, nobody has been evacuated yet. I just spoke to the Ambassador in Khartoum, Olaniyan some few minutes ago and the truth is, it is true that there are plans to get buses to start movement tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and as I speak with you, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed is already in Cairo because that is the window that we are looking at. We have a town called Luxor and another one. So, the movement is to perfected between the Embassy in Khartoum and the DG NEMA who is already in…