Female family members stop having sex after being haunted by late relative who reportedly died feeling resentful and sexually unsatisfied





Female members of a family in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, have reportedly abstained from having sex with their husbands after being allegedly haunted by the vengeful spirit of a late relative.

Local publications reported that the spirit claims to have been deprived of conjugal rights in life and has cast a dark cloud over the Mahlupeko sisters’ relationships, resulting in many broken marriages.

The issue came to light after the family sought the assistance of Chief Ndima’s court to help them understand and resolve the issue.

During a session at the court, it was revealed that the Mahlupeko sisters and their daughters experience inexplicable blockages of their private parts whenever they attempt to engage in bedroom activities with their partners. It is believed that the vengeful spirit of their late family member, Dakarai Mahoso, has been giving the family sleepless nights.

It was alleged that Mahoso’s spirit said his widow, Gogo Nyeperai Mahlupeko (currently 87 years old),…