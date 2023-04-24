Five-storey building under construction collapses in Apapa





A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Apapa, Lagos state, on Sunday, April 23.

Eyewitnesses claim the building collapsed due to a thunder strike orchestrated by heavy rainfall.

The collapsed building was located on 45, Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA Apapa area of the state. This incident comes few days after a seven-story building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state. It was gathered that no casualties were recorded as all the workers at the site had gone to their homes for the Sallah break.

Watch a video from the scene of the incident below…