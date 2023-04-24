Herdsmen cart away farmers’ food in Ondo





Some farmers at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve, Akure North local government area of Ondo state have been attacked by suspected herdsmen who carted away their food and phones.

The Nation reported that the herdsmen used cutlasses to inflict bodily injuries on many of their victims. It was also reported that some farmers have fled the settlement over incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen.

One of the victims, Mr. Samuel Olowolafe who confirmed the attack, said food items and other items worth of millions of naira, have been stolen by the attackers.

He said;

“What really happened to us at the weekend was that these Fulani herdsmen wanted to takeover our farm land. They came with their guns and others dangerous weapons to attack us at the midnight and carted away our properties, like phones, foodstuffs among others.

” We are calling on the state government and the security agencies again to please come to our aid.

“They (herdsmen) came at the weekend again and…