Ondo first female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo gives birth to first child at 54

The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has given birth to her first child at the age of 54.

Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was in the Assembly between 2011 and 2019, became speaker in 2014 and was removed in 2017.

She represented the Okitipupa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

Friends and and political associates broke the good news on social media on Sunday April 23.

One Segun Odidi, said she delivered the baby on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist. First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday. Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! I’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele,” he wrote.

Ayodele Oyedokun wrote: “WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT, I, THE LORD, WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN. ISAIAH 60:22 I celebrate with the first female Speaker in Ondo state, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele on the bundle of…