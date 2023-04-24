President-elect Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria after spending over a month in France

President-elect Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after spending over a month in France. 

 

The aircraft conveying the former Governor of Lagos state and his wife, Oluremi, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 04:30pm on Monday, April 24. 

 

They were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the party.

 

 

 





