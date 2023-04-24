Two arrested for allegedly stealing tanker loaded with N46m worth of aviation fuel





The operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (Force-CID), Lagos Annex, Alagbon, have arrested two suspects, Tope Ojo “m” and Nojeem Haruna “m” for their complicity in a case of economic sabotage and diversion of aviation fuel valued about forty-six million Naira.

A statement released by the public relations officer of the FCID, DSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, says the arrest came as a result of a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) by a civic-minded Nigerian, alerting the Force-CID of plots by some hoodlums to intercept and divert petroleum products worth billions of Naira.