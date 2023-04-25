Actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin





Actor Saint Von Colucci has died at the age of 22 after undergoing twelve cosmetic surgeries over the course of a year in order to look like BTS singer Jimin.

Colucci passed away early Sunday, April 23, at a South Korea hospital due to complications from his most recent procedure, his publicist, Eric Blake, told DailyMail.com on Monday, April 24.

Von Colucci — who moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 in pursuit of a career in entertainment — went under the knife on Saturday, April 22, to remove jaw implants he had put in last November.

Following the operation, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died hours later.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” Blake said, adding that his client “didn’t like” his “very square jawline and chin,” as he “thought it was too wide.”

In the last 12 months, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift and a lip reduction,…