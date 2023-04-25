Chelsea close in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as new manager





Chelsea are reportedly closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s next permanent manager.

The Blues and Pochettino have entered into final negotiations over the terms of the Argentine’s appointment with the 51-year-old set to become the fourth manager of co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali’s term in charge.

According to Mail Sport, Pochettino is in pole position to replace current interim boss Frank Lampard ahead of next season after Julian Naglesmann, who was believed to be the first-choice candidate of senior members of the Blues hierarchy, but dropped out of the race.

Pochettino is likely to bring long-serving assistants Jesus Perez and Toni Jiminez with him to Stamford Bridge, while there could also be a position for his sports-scientist son Sebastiano.

Last year, Pochettino held talks with the club’s American owners following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel but Boehly and Eghbali opted to appoint Graham Potter…