Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I am strong, very strong





President-elect, Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to ignore the rumor mongers claiming he is very ill.

Recall that Tinubu arrived Nigeria from France yesterday after embarking on a one-month vacation.

In his absence, some Nigerians claimed the former Lagos state governor was very ill and incapacitated.

Speaking after he arrived Nigeria on Wednesday, April 24, Tinubu said he has rested, is refreshed, and ready for tasks ahead