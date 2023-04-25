Gunmen abduct NPC official, her driver and maid in Rivers, demand N500m ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State at the National Population Commission, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo.

Izonfuo was abducted alongside her driver and maid on Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, around the Ogbakiri junction along the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She was said to be travelling to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, from a trip to Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when the hoodlums struck at about 6:30pm.

It was gathered that kidnappers intercepted the NPC federal commissioner’s vehicle and whisked her away with her driver and maid at gunpoint.

It was also reported that the bandits have demanded N500 million ransom for their release.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police had ordered the command’s tactical teams to swing into action with a view to rescuing the victims.