Gunmen reportedly kidnap Catholic priest in Anambra





Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Catholic priest in Nnobi, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The priest was abducted at the popular Nnobi Roundabout on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when he stopped to buy fruits.

The priest who is yet to be identified, was reportedly heading to Awka-Etiti, a neighbouring town, when the hoodlums surrounded and bundled him into their car.

An eyewitness told the Vanguard; “The victim had stopped his car at the Nnobi Junction to buy some fruits when his phone rang. He was still answering the call and looking around for the caller when he was double-crossed by another car whose occupants were armed to the teeth,”

“The assailants forcefully bundled him into their jeep, leaving his car steaming before driving off. The incident disrupted activities in the market as the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air.”