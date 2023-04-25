Harry Potter star Daniel Redcliff and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke welcome first baby





Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, have welcomed their first baby.

The couple were spotted pushing a stroller on a walk in New York City Monday, April 24, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry can be seen wearing a protective face mask and baseball cap while pushing the stroller, which was covered with a blanket to hide their child’s face.

News broke in March that the “Miracle Workers” co-stars were starting a family.

Darke, 38, debuted her baby bump in a black zip-up hoodie that same month during a New York City walk with her partner.

She and Radcliffe, 33, have been together since meeting on the “Kill Your Darlings” set in 2012.