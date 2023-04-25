Liberian police confirms arrest of actress Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend Nicholas Jack Davies after 20 women filed complaints





The Liberian police has confirmed the arrest of actress Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Jack Davies.

According to the police chief, about 20 Liberian women came forward with complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade.

The police chief said the women complained about allegedly being duped and robbed of their valuable items by the suspect. The police chief also said that the suspect carried out a similar operation against Empress Njamah. He was arrested while allegedly perfecting plans to fleece another victim.

Other victims of the suspect have been asked to come forward with their complaints against him.