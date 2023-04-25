Meat seller slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos





A male meat seller on Monday, April 25, slumped and died while attending to a customer on Branco Street, in the Mafoluku area of Lagos State.

An eyewitness told Punch that the incident occurred around 5pm, while the deceased who had just finished selling meat was waiting for payment.

The eyewitness said;

“The man is a regular meat hawker in this area and he was hawking along the street as usual when a woman called him to sell meat for her. When he got to the woman’s place, he brought down his meat and negotiation went on for a while. He later sold the meat to her when they both reached an agreement.

“It was at the point when the woman was about to pay him that he suddenly fell to the ground. That was how the woman quickly raised the alarm.

“Later, some people tried to resuscitate him but all to no avail. His body was lying on the floor for close to 30 minutes. It was later that some of the residents hired a commercial bus to convey his body to a nearby hospital where…