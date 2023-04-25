Singer, actor, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96





American singer, Harry Belafonte has died at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, aged 96.

The singer, actor, and civil rights activist who broke down racial barriers, died on Tuesday, April 25.

The cause of his death was congestive heart failure, said Ken Sunshine, his longtime spokesman.

Belafonte stormed the pop charts and smashed racial barriers in the 1950s with his highly personal brand of folk music, and who went on to become a dynamic force in the civil rights movement.

Belafonte almost single-handedly ignited a craze for Caribbean music with hit records like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jamaica Farewell.” His album “Calypso,” which included both those songs, reached the top of the Billboard album chart shortly after its release in 1956 and stayed there for 31 weeks. Coming just before the breakthrough of Elvis Presley, it was said to be the first album by a single artist to sell more than a million copies.

Success as a singer led to movie…