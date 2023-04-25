Super Mario Brothers character’s name “Blackie” is changed by Nintendo to possibly avoid racism





Video game maker Nintendo has announced it has changed the Japanese name of Spike, the foreman who appears in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” in advance of the film’s release in Japan later this month.

The character, who first appeared as an enemy of Mario in the 1980s game “Wrecking Crew,” will be renamed from “Blackie” to “Spike” in Japanese, just as he has been known to Western fans for the past three decades.

Nintendo did not immediately provide a reason for the decision to change the name, which could be read as a racist slur, saying only that the new Japanese name will be the same as the name used in Europe and the United States.

“The name in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ which will be released on April 28, 2023, will be ‘Spke’ as well,” the company added in a tweet posted to its official Japanese Twitter account last Thursday.

Foreman Spike originally debuted in the 1985 Wrecking Crew series as a construction worker and arch-rival of Mario….