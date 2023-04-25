WHO warns of ‘huge biological risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy lab containing virus





The World Health Organization has warned that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan, had occupied the national public laboratory holding samples of viral diseases including polio and measles, creating an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation.

Fighters “kicked out all the technicians from the lab… which is completely under the control of one of the fighting parties as a military base,” said Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO’s representative in Sudan.

He did not say which of the fighting parties had taken over the laboratory.

The fighting in Sudan is between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Abid said he had received a call from the head of the national laboratory in Khartoum on Monday, April 24, a day before a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals officially came into effect after 10 days of urban combat.