CNN to pay Don Lemon at least $25M but he still wants a legal tussle to get more money from the company, new report claims





Sacked CNN anchor Don Lemon is leaving the network with at least $25 million but is reportedly preparing for a potential legal battle with his former employer.

Lemon, the 51-year-old former co-host of “CNN This Morning,” had signed a high $7 million-a-year contract with CNN in September 2022 that runs until 2026, according to a report by Page Six.

However on Tuesday, April 24, it was revealed that Lemon has hired high-powered Los Angeles entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman to secure his exit and probe whether the former anchor is entitled to a further settlement, the report adds.

Freedman, co-founder of the law firm Freedman & Taitelman LLP, is also representing Lemon’s former CNN colleague Chris Cuomo who remains in arbitration with CNN and is demanding $125 million for being fired. Cuomo was sacked in 2021 for advising his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the latter’s public scandals.

A source with knowledge of Lemon’s deal at CNN told the…