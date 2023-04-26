Diesel tanker explodes in Ibadan





A diesel-laden tanker exploded at Feranjesu axis, along Olunde-Olomi Road in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday night, April 26.

The commandant of the Security Surveillance Team in Oluyole Local Government, Olusegun Idowu, said the tanker was coming from Olunde when the fire was noticed from underneath by some people by the roadside.

They alerted the driver, who quickly jumped out of the vehicle while everyone around the spot scampered into safety.

The fire was said to have spread, causing an explosion, with the diesel flowing into the roadside drainage.

The commandant stated that the state fire service had yet to be seen as at the time of filing this report.