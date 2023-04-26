Federal University Otuoke student drowns in swimming pool as police begins manhunt for his friends





The police in Bayelsa state has launched an investigation after a student of the Federal University Otuoke drowned in a swimming pool at a popular event center in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Asinim Butswat, says the police received a report that the corpse of a young man was seen floating in the swimming pool. The statement addeed that a team of operatives visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy.

‘’Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Bright Akhere 21 years, a student from the Department of Mathematics in the Federal University Otuoke, was with his friends at the swimming pool the previous evening, 24th April and the friends left the pool at about 1700 hours. ‘’Asinim said

He added that the police is on the trail of the friends who are now at large and that an investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the suspected…