JAMB reschedules UTME for candidates





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates who could not sit for the exam on Tuesday, April 25, because of technical challenges.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin who made the announcement, noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country, experienced technical challenges.

The exam body said the series of challenges encountered was on account of some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests.

The statement read;

“Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 26th April, 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

Linda Ikeji