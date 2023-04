Operatives of the Kebbi State Hisbah Commission have arrested nine youths over alleged involvement in immoral acts. Operatives of the Kebbi State Hisbah Commission have arrested nine youths over alleged involvement in immoral acts.

The youths including five men and women were apprehended in a guest house in Birnin Kebbi on Monday night, April 24, 2023.

Hisbah commander of Kebbi state, Ustaz Sulaiman Muhammad, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said officials raided the guest house and arrested the youths.