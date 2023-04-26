Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi’s £115m Sheffield United takeover set to collapse amid claims he already invested £9m to help the cash-strapped club meet their financial targets





Nigerian businessman, Dozy Mmobuosi’s £115million takeover of Sheffield United is reportedly set to collapse amid claims the tycoon forked out £8.7million to support the financially-stricken club.

According to Mail Online, Mmobuosi’s relationship with the club’s current owner, Prince Abdullah, has broken down to such an extent that the ownership deal for the Championship side is in major jeopardy.

The African tycoon is said to have pumped close to £9million into the Bramall Lane club since November to help the cash-strapped Blades fulfil their financial obligations on the expectation his protracted buy-out would be ratified early in 2023.

However, Mmobuosi is now effectively at war with Prince Abdullah amid assertions he made substantial cash deposits in good faith to help preserve the club’s future.

It is claimed that on November 18, 2022, Mmobuosi and Prince Abdullah shook hands on a deal for the club worth £115m at London’s Dorchester Hotel.

As proof of his…