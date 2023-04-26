Police officers caught on tape assaulting two suspects with machete in Imo state face orderly room trial





The Imo state police command has commenced the orderly room trial of six of its officers after a video of one of them assaulting two suspects with a machete went viral.

Last week, LIB shared the video showing the suspects being assaulted by the officers. The video was condemned by many Nigerians including the police command who in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Henry Okoye, said officers are a detachment of one of the command’s tactical teams and have been defaulted for ‘’Discreditable/Unprofessional Conduct, Improper Dressing, Incivility to and Assaulting the duo suspects.’’

He added that the two suspects were being arrested after they were found at a hard-drug spot in the area, with some banned substances. Read here.

In an update given on Twitter, the spokesperson of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said;