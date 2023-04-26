President-elect, Bola Tinubu moves into the Defence Guest house ahead of May 29 inauguration (video)





President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has moved into the Defence Guest House ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

The Director of Tinubu’s Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a post shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 26.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, will function at the Defence Guest House until he (Tinubu) is sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

Posting a video of Tinubu’s convoy heading to the Defence house, Onanuga wrote;

‘’President-elect Bola Tinubu with VP-elect Kashim Shettima moves to Defence House, his official residence pre-inauguration 29 May,” he said.

