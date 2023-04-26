Singer Halsey splits from Alev Aydin, files for full custody of their son





Singer-songwriter Halsey has split from their partner, Alev Aydin, after three years of dating.

The singer who goes with the pronoun “they/their,” filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5, nearly three weeks ago. They asked the court for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son and requests that “reasonable visitation” be awarded to their former partner.

The Grammy-nominated artist is also asking for the court to award joint legal custody and for fees of costs and litigation to be split between both parties.

The pair were first linked when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2019. Halsey first confirmed their affair in January 2021 via a social media post, revealing that they were expecting their first child together.