Tailor arraigned for taking nude photos of suspect at police station





A 35-year-old tailor, Sheidu Mukaila, has been arraigned before Zuba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly taking nude pictures of a suspect at a police station.

The defendant who lives in Bassa village, Abuja, was charged with defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory and attempt to commit an offence.

The tailor committed the offence while detained at Airport Police Station on April 4. Mukaila reportedly took nude photos of one Uja Obiajulu and sent it to his wife.

After arguments from the prosecutor and the defence counsel, the Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail granted the defendant N1million bail, with a surety who must be a civil servant from Grade level 7. Tthe surety must produce a copy of his last promotion letter to the court.

The case was adjourned until May 17 for hearing.