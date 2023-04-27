Conjoined twins who are attached at the torso and share a reproductive system open up about their dating lives





Conjoined twins, 22-year-old Lupita and Carmen Andrade, have opened up about their dating lives revealing how one sibling found love with a boyfriend of two years while the other identifies as asexual.

They recently spoke about what it’s like to live their lives fused together and the common misconceptions about their dating lives and beyond.

The twins, who were born in Mexico but grew up in Connecticut, share a pelvis, a reproductive system, a liver and a bloodstream, they told Today.com. They each have one leg; Carmen controls the right one and Lupita the left.

“It’s not all rainbows and sunshine. We’ve had a lot of challenges, but we have a great life,” Carmen told the outlet. “We go to movies and concerts [sharing one seat] and we travel on airplanes.”

They explained that they have never tried to have a surgery that would separate them, as it could be fatal for one or even both of them.

When they were little, they had physical therapy to learn how to sit…