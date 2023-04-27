Dangote visits President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the Defence house Abuja (photos)

Sunday, if you don’t know anything about the Nigerian cement industry, then please keep quiet. For your information, it’s a duopoly not a monopoly―and they’re still several other minor players that have about a 20% share of the market. That aside, Dangote is a good man who has done a lot for this country. Because of him, Nigerians don’t need forex to purchase cement as we used to, for instance. He’d soon do the same for petrol, diesel, solvent, polypropylene and the other by-products of crude oil in a few years. This would also single handedly bringing an end to fuel subsidy. They’re several other Nigerians and Nigerian organisations who are as rich as Dangote was in the 1990s, yet they don’t see the need to invest in the country like he did, you know. Stallion Group epitomises this. Although they’ve been the largest importers of rice in the country for years, they’ve not taken any step to start producing it.

