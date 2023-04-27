‘His attitude surprised me’ – Al-Wehda striker Jean-David Beauguel says he was left ‘disappointed’ after meeting his ‘hero’ Cristiano Ronaldo





Al-Wehda striker Jean-David Beauguel has said he was left disappointed after meeting his hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Wehda knocked Ronaldo’s Nassr out of the King Cup competition at the semi-final stage to book their slot for the finals.

Ronaldo was left fuming at his team-mates and coaching staff on the substitutes’ bench after he fired the free-kick over the bar.

‘Yes, but I was a little disappointed. At the end of the match, I told him that I was a big fan and asked him for his jersey,’ Beauguel told L’Équipe.

‘He shook my hand without really looking at me, with a very contemptuous air. I remained silent because I grew up watching him.

‘I still remember the videos of him that I watched in college. I understand that he was disappointed after the defeat, that he is a great competitor, but his attitude surprised me.

‘Even on the pitch, he was annoyed, he yelled at his teammates.’