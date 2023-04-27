Man arrested after he was caught starring in x-rated video with his pet dog and sharing it online





A man has been arrested after allegedly committing vile sex acts with his pet.

Cody William Sprague, from Rowan County, North Carolina US, has been charged with having sexual activity with a dog, local news channel WBTV reports.

Investigators say the case is a disturbing one, with the animal encouraged by its owner to commit sexual acts on video.

The outlet reports police received information about the alleged offence on April 12 this year.

The 31-year-old has now been charged with committing crimes against nature by The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

In North Carolina, this is a Class One felony under the law identified as N.C. GS 14-177.

The footage is said by investigators to have been sent by Sprague via a video-sending social media platform depicting him and his own dog engaged in a sexual act.

Sprague’s ex-girlfriend – who has part-ownership of the dog – is understood to have been unaware of the acts being committed in their…