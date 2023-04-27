Socialite breaks down as she pleads guilty to manslaughter after shooting Belize top cop dead





Canadian socialite, Jasmine Hartin, has pleaded guilty to the shooting to death of a police chief in the Caribbean country of Belize.

Hartin, 34, the ex-wife of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son Andrew Ashcroft, broke down in tears when she entered the plea at the Supreme Court in Belize City on Tuesday, April 25, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

She was facing a charge of manslaughter by negligence for shooting Superintendent Henry Jemmott in the head while the two had a drink near Ashcroft’s hotel on the island of Ambergris Caye in May 2021.

“I just want Henry’s family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal,” Hartin said outside court Tuesday.

The socialite made the plea in the sensational case as the trial was about to start. The court will hold a sentencing hearing on May 31, according to Channel 5 Belize.

Hartin has claimed on the night of the shooting, she and Henry shared a drink and walked to a…