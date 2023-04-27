

The burial ceremony of a 29-year-old lawyer, Naomi Stanley Mshelia, will take place today, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Abuja.

Details surrounding her death are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but according to a Facebook post by one pastor Yakubu Musa, the deceased, who is the only child of her parents, was killed by kidnappers.

“Oh Barrister Naomi, your death is one of the painful ones, so sudden and shocking. Continue to rest in peace. As the only child of your parents, I know it’s only God that can comfort them and the family. Those kidnappers will never know peace,” he wrote.

Late Naomi was scheduled to be laid to rest this morning, and a service of Songs was held at Family Worship Centre, Wuye, Abuja on Wednesday April 26.