Tomato scarcity looms as farmers lose N1.3bn and 300 hectares of their farm to ‘Tomato ebola’





A scarcity of perishable food, Tomatoes, appears to be looming in Nigeria as farmers are currently battling Tuta Absoluta, also known as Tomato Ebola, which is currently ravaging tomato farms in parts of the country and causing farmers to record as much as N1.3 billion losses.

Tuta Absoluta is an insect which builds its home under the tomato leaves.

Vanguard reports that the Secretary-General, the chairman of the National Tomato Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Sani Danladi, disclosed this at an event recently held in Abuja. He lamented the huge losses over 500 farmers have incurred in Kano, while they are yet to know how many farmers are being affected in Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna and Gombe.