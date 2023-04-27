TV host Jerry Springer dead at 79 after battle with cancer





Famed talk show host, Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

The “Jerry Springer Show” host passed away peacefully at his Chicago home on Thursday, April 27, his family has announced.

He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago and the sickness got worse this week, leading to his death.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Before becoming an iconic television host, Springer was a politician who served on Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and became elected as the city’s mayor in 1977. He served one term.

He launched his infamous talk show in 1991 and it lasted till 2018, spanning 27 years. He also hosted…