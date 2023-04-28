Court hears how Man randomly entered stranger’s home, beat her to death and decapitated her after hearing voices in his head





A man randomly walked into a stranger’s home before beating her to death and decapitating her, a court heard

Luke Deeley, 26, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of June Fox-Roberts, 65, who was found dead at her home on November 21, 2021.

Police officers say they checked the property following calls by a concerned family member.

Deeley was charged with murder, however his not guilty plea was accepted by the British Crown at an earlier hearing. Instead, he admitted to an alternative count of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, Wales Online reports.

Lawyer, John Hipkin KC said Deeley had been sectioned under Section 45 of the Mental Health Act and was remanded in a psychiatric hospital. He said three psychiatric reports were prepared and were of the same opinion – that Deeley was suffering an “abnormality of mind” named paranoid Schizophrenia.





It was also agreed that Deeley’s ability to understand the nature of his actions and form rational judgement was…