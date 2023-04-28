Ed Sheeran sings and plays guitar for jury at copyright trial to prove he didn’t steal Marvin Gaye song





Ed Sheeran sang and played guitar to a New York jury at a civil trial that will decide whether he copied Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get it On.

For roughly an hour on Thursday, April 27, Sheeran described his entire musical career and performed parts of the song in question, Thinking Out Loud.

Testifying as the first witness in his own defense to a packed courtroom, the British singer-songwriter described his process for writing the song about everlasting love in 2014, shortly after he began a new romantic relationship and after his grandfather died.

“I draw inspiration from a lot from things in my life and family,” said Sheeran, saying the song was inspired by the love he observed between his grandparents.

The 32-year-old is being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 song.

Townsend’s heirs are seeking a share of profits from Thinking Out Loud, saying that the syncopated chord progression was copied from Let’s Get It On.

Sheeran testified…