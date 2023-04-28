Eight year old girl tests positive for HIV after her mother’s boyfriend who is a married man allegedly raped her in Delta

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter (names withheld) have reportedly tested positive for HIV after the woman’s boyfriend, one Jude Chinedu aka, Ijiegbe, allegedly raped the minor in their house in Alegbor Community, Uvwie LGA of Delta state.
DailyTrust reports that copies of the medical tests showed that the woman and her daughter are infected with the dreaded disease.
“The suspect who is a married man has fled the area. The suspect is a boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl. The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State. Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and…
Source: Linda Ikeji