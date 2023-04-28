Georgia mum stabbed to death by husband after celebrating first anniversary





A mother-of-four was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband a day after their first wedding anniversary following a Facebook post that described their time together as a “year of survival.”

Casey Allen, 32, was found slain on April 15 in her Gainesville apartment in Georgia.

Her husband, Christopher Snow, 31, was arrested on murder charges a short time later after he was involved in a serious car crash on I-85 outside Atlanta, cops said.

Allen had just given birth to her first child with Snow, a boy, in December, her sister Tiffany Agee told Fox News Digital.

“I just want to know why,” Tiffany Agee said. “You loved my sister so much, how could you do this? It’s so confusing, and we’ll never get the full answers from him, and it makes it that much worse.”

Allen had three older children, ages 9, 7 and 3, with her ex-husband, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She loved being a mom. That was everything to her,” Agee told Fox.

A day…