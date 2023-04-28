Manchester United accused of blocking Alejandro Garnacho from playing at the Under-20 World Cup





Manchester United have been accused of turning down Alejandro Garnacho’s plea to compete at the Under-20 World Cup in his native Argentina.

The 18-year-old winger had reportedly requested leave from manager Erik ten Hag to represent Argentina in the tournament, which runs from May 30 to June 11.

According to reports in Argentina, Garnacho told Ten Hag: ‘I need to write my story with the Argentine shirt. I ask you please to let me go’.

Had Garnacho been cleared to play in the competition, he would have unavailable to feature for United in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final.

The final against Manchester City is scheduled to take place at Wembley in June 3.

Should Garnacho recover from his ankle injury, the 18-year-old will provide Ten Hag with a potential attacking option to make an impact on the showpiece.

According to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul, Garnacho has seen his request turned down by the club despite the winger having done ‘everything he could to be…