Nigerian man in shock after Lagos state Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera caught him driving with expired car papers and got automatically fined N60k





A Nigerian man residing in Lagos state has taken to Twitter to lament after he was sent an automated billing ticket of N60, 000 for breaking the law. The Lagos state Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera had captured him breaking traffic laws and an automated bill was sent to him as his fine.

According to the billing ticket, the man was indicted for driving with an expired license, expired Insurance as well as an invalid roadworthiness certificate.

Reacting after he received the bill, the man via his Twitter handle, wrote

‘’Lmao when did Lagos start all this one??? Ahh”

His tweet elicited reactions as some other people shared their experiences of how the cameras caught them breaking the law and fined them.