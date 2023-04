Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu is an effort in futility – Ned Nwoko

Delta North senator-elect, Ned Nwoko, has said the petition of the Labour Party Presidential candidate against the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect is an effort in futility.

Punch reports that Nwoko explained that once the President-elect is sworn in, the petition filed against him at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, might not see the light of day.

According to him, the Labour Party’s ‘’poor assessment of the situation and unrealistic expectations” led to its defeat. He said if the opposition parties had teamed up, they would have trounced the ruling APC in the election, given the ‘poor performance’ of the current APC regime, led by President Buhari.