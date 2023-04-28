Police recover four AK-47 rifles from fleeing suspects in Kano



Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have recovered four AK-47 rifles from some fleeing suspected criminals in Garko Local Government Area of the state. Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have recovered four AK-47 rifles from some fleeing suspected criminals in Garko Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, April 28, 2023, said the weapons were discovered in a sack abandoned by one of the occupants of a Lite-Hiace Bus during a stop and search operation along Kano-Bauchi road.

“On 25th April 2023, a team of Safer Highway Patrol, Department of Operations, Kano State Command while on intelligence–led stop and search operation at Kwanar Garko, Garko LGA, Kano State along Kano – Bauchi road saw a Lite – Hiace Bus Motor Vehicle trying to change direction with an occupant coming down holding a suspicious item,” the statement read.

“On swift response by the team, the occupant dropped the item, zoomed off and escaped the scene. On the spot search, a sack containing four (4) AK-47 Rifles was discovered. An effort is…