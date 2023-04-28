Seaman’s Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival



L-R Kester Ifeadi, President of Organization For The Advancement Of Anioma Culture, Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State and other Dignitaries at Anioma Festival 2023

Seaman’s Schnapps, Nigeria’s original prayer drink, sponsored the 2023 Anioma cultural festival and made it an event to remember.

The festival, which is renowned as the finest cultural event in Delta State, attracted over 100,000 attendees as well as online viewers.

Themed “Preserving Our Cultural Heritage”, the 18th edition of the Anioma festival was graced by high profile dignitaries including Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State; Kester Ifeadi, President of OFAAC; Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Delta State, and royal fathers such as HRM Obi Maduabuna ll, Obi of Obawuno Kingdom; HRM Godwin Nzemeke; HRM Obi Augustine Ezeaguna Okolie; HRM Obi Anthony O. Ogboh of Ejeme- Aniogor; and HRM Obi Solomon Eze chinyelugo ll, Obi of Ashagba Kingdom amongst others.