Two killed, policeman shot as cultists clash in Ogun





Two persons have been killed while a policeman was shot during a cult clash in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The clash occurred on Wednesday night, April 26, 2023, and spread to the early hours of Thursday in Agbowa and other areas in Sagamu.

A resident of the area told Punch that the sound of gunshots rented the air during the clash between two rival cult groups, forcing the residents to scamper for safety.

A source said that at the end of the clash, two dead bodies were found.

The source said that a young man was shot dead at Agbowa, Makun, behind Sagamu Hall, while another one was killed in another area within the council.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said a policeman was shot by the cultist and has been rushed to hospital where he is responding to treatment.

“It happened last night and spread to the early morning of Thursday. We have arrested about seven suspects. A policeman was injured….