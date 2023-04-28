Yul Edochie pens emotional tribute to his son, who recently passed away. (video)





Yul Edochie has returned to social media following the death of his first son and he used the opportunity to pour out his heart.

The bereaved father shared a video collage documenting his son Kambilichukwu Yul-Edochie’s life.

He recounted how his son came to his room to greet him on the day that he died, before leaving for school.

“And you never came back home again,” Yul wrote.

The actor proceeded to highlight his late son’s legacy.

Kambi died on March 30, 2023. He was just 16 years old.

Watch the video below.