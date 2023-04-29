Akpabio invited by EFCC over corruption allegation





The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been invited by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation over an investigation concerning corruption allegations against him.

It’s been alleged that at the time Akpabio headed the ministry, a N40 billion fraud was perpetrated in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Punch also reported that there were allegations of over N86 billion contract scams involving the senator-elect and a former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, which the EFCC had been investigating.

The anti-graft agency had in the past arrested Akpabio over the alleged theft of N108.1 billion of Akwa Ibom funds.

The EFCC had earlier invited Akpabio to appear for questioning on March 29 but his lawyer, Umeh Kalu (SAN) in a letter to the anti-graft agency alleged that his client was suffering from pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia.

The invitation was later rescheduled. In a letter…