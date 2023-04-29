Couple plans self-kidnap, demands N5m ransom





The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a couple for allegedly planning their kidnap and demanding N5 million ransom.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the husband, a 53-year-old technician and wife, a 48-year-old body massager and bone setter, were arrested on Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27, respectively after a family member of the man reported the purported kidnapping.

He said the couple, who admitted to the crime, claimed they planned the self-kidnap to raise N3 million to buy back their house at Badagry area of Lagos.

“The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through text message for a purpose. He said he did it because he wanted to re-buy his house back with N3 million,” Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The man claimed he decided to organise self-kidnap because none of his brothers and sisters doing well and some living abroad are willing to…